HAIL THE HORNS Feat. MARC RIZZO, TONY CAMPOS, OPUS Release New Original Song And Lyric Video "H.T.H."; West Coast Tour Announced

Newly formed metal trio Hail The Horns, featuring Tony Campos (bassist of Static-X & Fear Factory), Marc Rizzo (guitarist of ill Nino & formerly Soufly), and Opus (drummer of Dead By Wednesday), is releasing a blazing new original metal single, “H.T.H.”, via Mindsnap Music, distributed by Von Artists, Ltd. (The Orchard) worldwide on all major platforms on June 3.

Pre-save "HTH" here, and watch a lyric video for the track below.

“H.T.H.”, which are simply abbreviations for our self-titled track, is a nod and an “ode to” some of the classic heavy metal songs and bands that we grew up on that influenced us all. Tony who is singing leads on this track, took some song titles, words and lines from obvious metal songs and made them work writing them into song complete lyrics. Our idea was to have that same “metal militia” type vibe. I believe we accomplished that,” says Opus.

"H.T.H." was produced, mixed & mastered by Nicky Bellmore, who has also done the likes of Dee Snider (and also plays drums for his solo band as well), Corpse Grinder, Jasta/Hatebreed, Dead By Wednesday, Generation Kill, Toxic Holocaust, and many more.

In addition, Hail The Horns will be playing the West Coast on “Tour De Namm 2022!”. Dates below.

June

2 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

3 - NAMM2022

4 - La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

5 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

7 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

10 - Peavine Taphouse - Reno, NV