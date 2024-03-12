HAIRBALL Singer's "Hair" Ignites During KISS Portion Of Recent Show; Video

Hairball is the "rock & roll experience" from Minnesota who, over the past 20 years, has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world. The band performs hits from Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more.

During a recent show in Daytona, Florida, vocalist Dave Moody's "hair" caught fire while portraying Gene Simmons during the KISS portion of the concert. Video of the incident can be viewed below.

