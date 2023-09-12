HAKEN Announce An Evening With 2024 North American Tour

Progressive rockers Haken have announced they will return to North America in 2024 for a special An Evening With tour. Kicking off on February 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, the band will be performing the entirety of their acclaimed newest album Fauna, as well as other tracks from across the band’s career. The run of shows will culminate in the 2024 edition of Cruise To The Edge from March 8-13 (not An Evening With show).

The band comments: “We're really excited to be doing our first An Evening with Haken tour in North America next year. It's something we've been talking about and wanting to do for a while, and which we'll be hoping to take further afield too after this run. Given our growing discography it can get harder and harder each year to choose a setlist that covers everything we want to and also pleases all of our fans. With the full evening to ourselves, we have the freedom to really dig deep into the back catalogue! Fans can expect Fauna in its entirety, and a whole lot of different Haken music old and new. So come and join us for An Evening with Haken in February and March 2024!”

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 13, with general on-sale starting September 15.

Dates:

February

10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

23 – St. Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre

24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

25 - Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

28 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

29 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

Marcy

1 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

2 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

3 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

5 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

6 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage