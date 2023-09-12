HAKEN Announce An Evening With 2024 North American Tour
September 12, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Progressive rockers Haken have announced they will return to North America in 2024 for a special An Evening With tour. Kicking off on February 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, the band will be performing the entirety of their acclaimed newest album Fauna, as well as other tracks from across the band’s career. The run of shows will culminate in the 2024 edition of Cruise To The Edge from March 8-13 (not An Evening With show).
The band comments: “We're really excited to be doing our first An Evening with Haken tour in North America next year. It's something we've been talking about and wanting to do for a while, and which we'll be hoping to take further afield too after this run. Given our growing discography it can get harder and harder each year to choose a setlist that covers everything we want to and also pleases all of our fans. With the full evening to ourselves, we have the freedom to really dig deep into the back catalogue! Fans can expect Fauna in its entirety, and a whole lot of different Haken music old and new. So come and join us for An Evening with Haken in February and March 2024!”
Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 13, with general on-sale starting September 15.
Dates:
February
10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
11 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
23 – St. Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre
24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
25 - Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
28 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
29 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
Marcy
1 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
2 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
3 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel
5 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
6 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage