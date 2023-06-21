HAKEN Release Fauna Bonus Track “The Last Lullaby”

Progressive rockers Haken are in the midst of a run of European summer festivals in support of their much acclaimed recent album Fauna, with the band recently performing at Download Festival, Z Rock, Loudfest and Graspop.

Today the band have revealed a new track titled “The Last Lullaby”, now available on streaming services. Originally appearing as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their latest album, Fauna, they have made this track widely available.

The band commented of the track: "‘The Last Lullaby’ naturally follows on from Eyes of Ebony, being based on the main theme from the closing track on Fauna. Our keyboardist Pete was let loose with his production skills, chopping up stems, rearranging, and adding new layers, to create a track with bit of a different feel to the rest of the album, being closer to electronica than metal - but one we feel captures the emotive quality of the record and provides a fitting epilogue."

Watch their recently released video for “Lovebite” (filmed on their European headine tour):

Haken still has several more festivals this summer, including Midsummer, Radar, Tuska, and Arctangent, as well as some select headline shows. Following that, the band will visit South America for several dates in September and October. Full list of dates available at hakenmusic.com.

Fauna is available on several formats, including Ltd 2CD (incl. instrumentals), Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP & as Digital Album. The albums stunningly detailed artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Charlie Griffiths, Sylosis).

Order yours here.

"Taurus" video:

"The Alphabet Of Me" video:

"Nightingale" video: