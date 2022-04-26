HAKEN Release New Single And Music Video "Nightingale"

Progressive rockers, Haken, announce the release of their brand new single, "Nightingale". The latest single showcases the first new material the band have presented with returning keyboard player, Pete Jones, and the first since the release of their last album, Virus, back in 2020.

Watch the video below, and stream/download the track here.

The band comments: "'Nightingale' was the first track Pete Jones presented to the band after rejoining Haken this year. The initial song idea quickly inspired of the classic Haken sound and naturally evolved into some new harmonic territory. The song ranges from delicate moments to monstrous riffs.

We enlisted Jens Bogren to mix Nightingale and, as always, he’s blown us away by capturing every detail while delivering power and energy. We couldn’t be happier with the finished product.

Lyrically, the song reflects on the creative process itself; with a message that although it may be difficult of late, we must remember to be thankful for the positives in life; be they big or small."

In March, the band announced the initial details of "Nightingale", as well as held a competition for fans to submit their own original artwork for the forthcoming single. The winning artwork as chosen by the band themselves, from Belgium’s Rein Van Oyen, can be seen above.

The band was recently forced to announce the postponement of their European tour dates, with new dates soon to be announced. Their upcoming North American tour begins with Cruise To The Edge leaving port on May 2, followed by an expansive trek alongside Symphony X set to go ahead starting May 10 in New York City, running through the month and ending June 12 in New Jersey.

Haken are:

Ross Jennings

Richard Henshall

Charlie Griffiths

Pete Jones

Conner Green

Ray Hearne