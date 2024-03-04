HALESTORM And I PREVAIL Announce Co-Headline Summer Tour; HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FIT FOR A KING To Support

Another "can't miss" tour of summer 2024 is here. Halestorm (pictured above) and I Prevail will embark on a massive co-headline tour this summer, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 9 in Raleigh and runs through August 17 in Las Vegas.

Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King will serve as support, making this a powerhouse package that will be remembered as one of summer 2024's best lineups.

Various pre-sales start tomorrow. The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 8 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here or here. All dates are below.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," states I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."

"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

Halestorm have partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

24 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

27 - York, PA - York Fair^

30 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *^

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

* Festival

^ Non-Live Nation Date