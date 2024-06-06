HALESTORM And I PREVAIL Share Explosive Collaborative Track "can u see me in the dark?"; Lyric Video

Halestorm and I Prevail are gearing up to embark on the "can't miss" US tour of Summer 2024. Their co-headline trek, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on July 9 in Raleigh, NC and runs through August 17 in Las Vegas, NV. Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King will serve as support, making this a powerhouse package that will be remembered as one of Summer 2024's best line-ups.

The tour is the catalyst and the creative spark for the bands' brand new collaborative track "can u see me in the dark?" It's an epic and explosive pairing, just like the tour itself, thanks to the vocal chemistry between Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe, stormy riffs, and its unforgettable chorus. It will go down as one of the smash hits of the year!

Watch the lyric video below, get/play the track here.

"In celebration of our upcoming tour together, we joined forces with the boys of I Prevail and wrote an original song together," says Lzzy Hale. "'can u see me in the dark?' is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family. We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life’s myriad of joy and pain. We can't wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!"

"We're excited to finally have a song come out,' says Vanlerberghe. "It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together. We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy just shine and do what she does best. I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song. I'm really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone."

Halestorm have partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

24 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

27 - York, PA - York Fair^

30 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August

1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *^

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

* Festival

^ Non-Live Nation Date