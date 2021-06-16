HALESTORM Announce European And UK "An Evening With..." Tour Dates For February / March 2022; Tickets On Sale Starting This Friday

Hot on the heels of announcing their November / December 2021 US touring extravaganza with Evanescence, US rockers Halestorm are delighted to confirm new tour plans for the UK / Europe in February / March 2022. The shows will be "An Evening With..." performances in smaller than usual venues, making the band’s patiently awaited return to the stage an intimate and special experience, both for fans and themselves.



Frontwoman Lzzy Hale: "We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK & Europe this February through March 2022! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th!"

Dates are as follows:

February

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

3 -Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

20 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1 / Razz 2

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

25 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

27 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

28 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

March

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

5 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

9 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

10 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

12 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire