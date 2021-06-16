HALESTORM Announce European And UK "An Evening With..." Tour Dates For February / March 2022; Tickets On Sale Starting This Friday
June 16, 2021, 55 minutes ago
Hot on the heels of announcing their November / December 2021 US touring extravaganza with Evanescence, US rockers Halestorm are delighted to confirm new tour plans for the UK / Europe in February / March 2022. The shows will be "An Evening With..." performances in smaller than usual venues, making the band’s patiently awaited return to the stage an intimate and special experience, both for fans and themselves.
Frontwoman Lzzy Hale: "We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK & Europe this February through March 2022! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th!"
Dates are as follows:
February
1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
3 -Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
12 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
20 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1 / Razz 2
23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
25 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
27 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
28 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall
March
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia
5 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall
7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands
9 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
10 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall
12 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire