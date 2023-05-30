HALESTORM Announce Show At London's OVO Arena Wembley With Special Guests BLACK VEIL BRIDES

Grammy Award-winning hard rock band, Halestorm, are delighted to announce their return to Europe this winter for their biggest headline shows to date.

The first and only UK date announced for their winter 2023 trek will take place at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, December 9th.

Special guests will be none other than charismatic rock act Black Veil Brides. An additional support is still to be announced.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale comments: "We are so excited to be back across the pond where the rock n roll lifers are! We are celebrating so many milestones this year including having the honour of headlining Wembley at the end of the year! To kick it up a notch we’ve invited our friends in Black Veil Brides to join us for a run as well. We can’t wait to see all of your passionate faces!"

Tickets for the London show will go on general sale at 10am BST on June 1st. To buy tickets, click here.

Further European shows will be revealed soon.

Last week, Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger were thrilled to accept the award for Best International Artist on behalf of Halestorm at the UK's Heavy Music Awards held at the very same OVO Arena Wembley.

Halestorm will next perform in the UK on the main stage at Download Festival on Thursday 8th June directly before Alter Bridge and Metallica. Before their winter 2023 European return, Halestorm are also squeezing in a number of summer shows in Europe with Ghost and in North America with Volbeat.

The group also recently released a duet of “Terrible Things” from their acclaimed, latest album Back From The Dead with Grammy, ACM, and CMA Award-winning country star Ashley McBryde.

"'Terrible Things' is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in,” said Lzzy Hale. “To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these Terrible Things.”

“I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember,” shared McBryde. “I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”