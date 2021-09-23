HALESTORM - Behind The Scenes On "Back From The Dead" Music Video

Halestorm recently revealed “Back From The Dead”, their first new song since 2018’s Vicious album, and the first single from their upcoming album expected in 2022.

The band have released behind the scenes footage from the video shoot for “Back From The Dead”, which can be seen below, along with the official video. Directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution Pictures, the clip features Lzzy and the band in a morgue and cemetery somewhere between life and death.

“’Back From The Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” said Lzzy Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)