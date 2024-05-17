HALESTORM Drop Live At Wembley Album Alongside Full Concert Video

Grammy-winning rock titans, Halestorm, have today surprised fans by releasing new 18-track live album, Live At Wembley, recorded at their biggest headline show to date, held at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 9, 2023. The setlist traverses the band's widely acclaimed catalogue, including scarcely played song "Takes My Life" from their 2006 EP One And Done.

Fans can relive the magic of the astounding show via the accompanying full concert video, playing now below. The digital-only album is available immediately for download or streaming. Get it here.

Firecracker frontwoman Lzzy Hale comments, "‘Ello Wembley, and hello world! We are so happy to share this amazing moment with you at last! To Sell Out Wembley is a right of passage, and this one was a huge milestone on the ever stretching Halestorm Highway. We’ve been the same band mates and best friends for over 20 years, so this moment was personal for us. What a gift to be able to do the thing you love, with the people you love, on the same stage where so many of your idols have graced before you. Thank you to our entire team, family, and all the fans for bringing this night to life!"

Live At Wembley tracklisting:

"I Miss The Misery"

"Love Bites (So Do I)"

"I Get Off"

"Wicked Ways"

"Freak Like Me"

"Amen"

"Terrible Things"

"Rock Show"

"Familiar Taste Of Poison"

"Takes My Life"

Drum Solo

"Back From The Dead"

"Bombshell"

"I Am The Fire"

"Break In - Shatter Me"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Here's To Us"

"The Steeple"

(Photo - Jason Stoltzfus)