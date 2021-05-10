HALESTORM + EVANESCENCE Announce Fall 2021 US Arena Tour; Video Message

Halestorm and Evanescence are returning to the concert stage in the US this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Friday, November 5, in Portland, OR, and take the bands to arenas across the country before wrapping up in the Northeast right before the holidays.

General on-sale begins Friday, May 14 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend Evanescence's Soundcheck followed by a moderated Q&A with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more. A May 12 presale exclusively open to top Spotify listeners of both Evanescence and Halestorm will precede the general on-sale.

The tour will bring together two of the top women in rock - Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale - for a truly badass experience night after night. Close friends as well as close collaborators, just last year, Lzzy performed back-up vocals on Evanescence's "Use My Voice," and Amy joined Lzzy on a new version of Halestorm's "Break In." In addition to new music and the biggest hits from both women, the shows will highlight their personal bond and the music that's come of it.

Amy Lee said, "Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there!"

Lzzy Hale said of the upcoming tour, "We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"

Dates below with more to be announced soon.

November

5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

December

2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center