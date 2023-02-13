HALESTORM - Fan-Filmed Concert Footage From Osaka, Japan

On February 9, 2023, Halestorm played Big Cat in Osaka, Japan. Fan-filmed video from the show has since surfaced online. Check out "Back From The Dead", "Love Bites (So Do I)", and "Raise Your Horns" in the clips below.

Halestorm's complete setlist at Big Cat in Osaka, Japan was as follows:

"Back From The Dead"

"Love Bites (So Do I)"

"I Get Off"

"Mine"

"Mayhem"

"Familiar Taste Of Poison"

"Break In / Dear Daughter"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Amen"

Drum Solo

"Freak Like Me"

"Wicked Ways"

"The Steeple"

"Here's To Us"

"Rock Show"

"I Miss The Misery"

Halestorm's next show is March 3rd at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL.