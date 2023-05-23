HALESTORM Frontwoman LZZY HALE - "I Call Myself A Reformed Introvert"; Video

Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale shares her experience with anxiety and imposter syndrome, and how the band's song, “Raise Your Horns", was inspired by her mental health journey and evolved into a crowd favorite at concerts.

If you or a loved one is in need of mental health support, visit this location. Lzzy's video is part of Sound Mind’s “Unmasked” mental health video portrait series with NAMI Communicate.

In live news, Halestorm will be joining Volbeat on their Servant Of The Road Tour this summer across North America.