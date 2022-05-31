HALESTORM - Introducing The LZZY HALE Signature Explorerbird; Video
May 31, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Gibson has announced details for the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red.
"When you’re the lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the Grammy award-winning band Halestorm, a riff connoisseur, all-around badass, and Gibson’s first female Brand Ambassador, you need a guitar that can keep up. Gibson is proud to bring you the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red, a guitar that matches Lzzy’s electrifying performances and larger-than-life persona.
Lzzy’s new Explorerbird is a hard-rocking, great-looking guitar that is built for heavy music. It combines the body shape of the classic Explorer and a Non-Reverse Firebird headstock into an artist model that is sure to turn heads and excite audiences. The Cardinal Red nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complimented by gold hardware and frets . . . and even gold screws and rods on the powerful 70s Tribute pickups. A Modern Series hardshell case is also included."
Watch a video preview below: