HALESTORM - Introducing The LZZY HALE Signature Explorerbird; Video

Gibson has announced details for the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red.

"When you’re the lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the Grammy award-winning band Halestorm, a riff connoisseur, all-around badass, and Gibson’s first female Brand Ambassador, you need a guitar that can keep up. Gibson is proud to bring you the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red, a guitar that matches Lzzy’s electrifying performances and larger-than-life persona.

Lzzy’s new Explorerbird is a hard-rocking, great-looking guitar that is built for heavy music. It combines the body shape of the classic Explorer and a Non-Reverse Firebird headstock into an artist model that is sure to turn heads and excite audiences. The Cardinal Red nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complimented by gold hardware and frets . . . and even gold screws and rods on the powerful 70s Tribute pickups. A Modern Series hardshell case is also included."

Watch a video preview below: