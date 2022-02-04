HALESTORM's Back From The Dead Album To Arrive In May; Full Details Revealed

Halestorm will release Back From The Dead, their fifth studio album, on May 6. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to pre-save and pre-order, here.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Lead singer Lzzy Hale says, “We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

Today, Halestorm also revealed “The Steeple”, the second single from Back From The Dead. “The Steeple” follows the album’s title track, “Back From The Dead”, released last autumn. Listen below.

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"The Steeple":

"Back From The Dead" video:

Fresh from a US tour with Evanescence, next on the agenda is the band's long-anticipated "An Evening With..." UK shows, kicking off on February 27 in Manchester and concluding March 13 in London. The band’s patiently awaited return to the stage here will be an intimate and special experience, both for fans and themselves.

When first revealed, powerhouse frontwoman Lzzy Hale enthused, “We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us!”

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)