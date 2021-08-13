HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale And Joe Hottinger Featured In New Episode Of "My First Gibson"; Video

In this episode of My First Gibson, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm talk about their respective Gibson Journeys; Lzzy’s starting with a ’91 Tobacco Sunburst Les Paul Custom while Joe was bewitched by a wine-colored Les Paul Studio as a teenager.

Halestorm will release their new single, "Back From The Dead", on August 18. Sign up here to pre-save/pre-add the single.

The band has shared the teaser below, with singer Lzzy Hale stating: "Up from the dirt I rise. It’d be so much easier to just sink into the hole that I have dug for myself, the grave that this world, broken trust, guilt, toxic relationships, pressure, anxiety and depression have helped me create. But that’s not who I am. Is it harder to pick myself up and out of the blackness that sometimes plagues my mind? Yes. But no one ever said being your best self is easy. Self love is a full time job. And as always, music comes to the rescue. My words and messages in my songs that I’ve been so lucky to have unleashed for others empowerment… is also my empowerment. It is my life light, providing my nutrients from a muse on high, a fickle but gracious muse that enables me to balance my emotions, and manifest my destiny. It reminds me how to love, and who looks back at me in this house of mirrors. A reflection sometimes bent, but never broken. Through music we heal, and rock forward, knowing that we are not alone on this journey. With horns raised, we march through the quicksand, and together we make it to the other side, hell cannot hold us down. I hear you, I see you, and I love you, Lzzy."

