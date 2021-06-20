HALESTORM's LZZY HALE And JOE HOTTINGER Perform Acoustic Set For Gibson Live: A Celebration Of Artists To Benefit Gibson Gives (Video)

The clip below features Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger performing two songs for Gibson Live: A Celebration Of Artists To Benefit Gibson Gives in celebration of the opening of the Gibson Garage. Check ot "Amen" and "The Silence" below.

In celebration of the opening of the Gibson Garage, Gibson Gives - the 501c3 philanthropic arm of Gibson - which supports musicians, youth-focused education and wellness initiatives worldwide, and is committed to making the world a better place by helping other non-profit organizations, launched the global concert “Gibson Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit Gibson Gives,” which is available for streaming below.

The “Gibson Live…” concert features performances from the Gibson Garage--and all over the world--from Warren Haynes, Margo Price, Kip Moore, James Bay, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, Marcus King, Orianthi, Samantha Fish, Morgan Wade, Fer Casillas, Sadler Vaden, Tak Matsumoto, Celisse, Emily Wolfe, Jared James Nichols with Joe Bonamassa, Laura Cox and Wax, and more. Gibson Gives will donate 100% of the “Gibson Live…,” concert proceeds to two powerful organizations making positive changes MusiCares--a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community--and Save The Music--helping kids, schools, and communities discover their full potential through the power of making music.

The Gibson Garage is located at 209 10th Avenue South Nashville, TN (Cummins Station-street level) and is open daily Monday–Saturday from 11:00-6:00p and from 12:00-6:00p on Sunday. For the latest news and updates on the Gibson Garage, be sure to follow @officialgibsongarage on Instagram or visit the official website at here.

Hot on the heels of announcing their November / December 2021 US touring extravaganza with Evanescence, US rockers Halestorm are delighted to confirm new tour plans for the UK / Europe in February / March 2022. The shows will be "An Evening With..." performances in smaller than usual venues, making the band’s patiently awaited return to the stage an intimate and special experience, both for fans and themselves.

Lzzy Hale: "We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK & Europe this February through March 2022! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th!"

Dates are as follows:

February

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

3 -Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

20 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1 / Razz 2

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

25 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

27 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

28 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

March

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

5 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

9 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

10 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

12 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire