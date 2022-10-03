HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Confirmed For "Women Only" Edition Of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving fans the opportunity to make their rock star dreams a reality, has announced their second “Women Only” camp featuring Country Music Hall of Fame member and 5x Grammy Award winner Wynonna Judd; Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of the Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm and Gibson’s first female brand ambassador; and Vicki Peterson, lead guitarist of the multi-platinum group. The Bangles.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: Women Only, powered by Gibson, runs January 19 - 22, 2023 in Nashville. Tickets are available here.

Last year, “Women Only” debuted with Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), and Orianthi serving as mentors to a sold-out group of campers ages 13-73 hailing from all over the US, Canada, and Dubai.

“After 39 years in the business, I feel that it's important to pass on what I've learned,” said Judd. “I look forward to connecting with these women and making ‘herstory!’”

“I’m so incredibly honored to be involved in the second Womens Only Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp," said Hale. "I believe it’s so important for women of all ages to experience the power of music, of being on a stage, and the camaraderie of being surrounded by other women who have carved their own path. I hope that some of these girls and women can see themselves reflected in me, and that I can prove that whatever dreams they have are absolutely possible!”

"It is a very powerful and striking statement to see a band of all women together, strong and confident rocking out on a stage,” said Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Musical Director and Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning. “Our first ever Women Only Rock Camp was the most unifying and supportive Camp I have experienced, and I saw everyone from campers to mentors to rock stars really open up and grow, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing women this camp brings together."

Additional camp counselors and details are available on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp site.