HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Discusses "Raise Your Horns" In New Track By Track - "I Really Wanted To Put The True Meaning Into A Song"

Halestorm recently released their fifth studio album, Back From The Dead. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to save and order, here.

In the new clip below, singer Lzzy Hale discusses the song, "Raise Your Horns":

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Lzzy Hale says, “We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Wicked Ways" lyric video:

"The Steeple" video:

"Back From The Dead" video:

Halestorm recently announced their summer 2022 tour featuring special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit making stops across the US in Boston, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 12.

Dates:

July

8 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)

17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion+

19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)

23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+

30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater*

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ Check local listings for lineup

Halestorm will be special guests on Alter Bridge's extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England. Getting the party started each night are Mammoth WVH,

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena

Gibson has announced details for the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red.

"When you’re the lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the Grammy award-winning band Halestorm, a riff connoisseur, all-around badass, and Gibson’s first female Brand Ambassador, you need a guitar that can keep up. Gibson is proud to bring you the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorerbird in Cardinal Red, a guitar that matches Lzzy’s electrifying performances and larger-than-life persona.

Lzzy’s new Explorerbird is a hard-rocking, great-looking guitar that is built for heavy music. It combines the body shape of the classic Explorer and a Non-Reverse Firebird headstock into an artist model that is sure to turn heads and excite audiences. The Cardinal Red nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complimented by gold hardware and frets . . . and even gold screws and rods on the powerful 70s Tribute pickups. A Modern Series hardshell case is also included."

Watch a video preview below: