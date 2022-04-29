HALESTORM Streaming Acoustic Version Of New Single "The Steeple"

Halestorm, who will release their fifth studio album, Back From The Dead, on May 6, have released an acoustic version of their latest single, "The Steeple". Listen below:

Back From The Dead is available in multiple formats for fans to pre-save and pre-order, here.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Lead singer Lzzy Hale says, “We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"The Steeple" lyric video:

"The Steeple" video:

"Back From The Dead" video:

Halestorm recently announced their summer 2022 tour featuring special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit making stops across the US in Boston, Charlotte, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 12.

Dates:

July

8 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)

17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion+

19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)

23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+

30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater*

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ Check local listings for lineup

Halestorm will be special guests on Alter Bridge's extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England. Getting the party started each night are Mammoth WVH,

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)