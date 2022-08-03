HALESTORM Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Wicked Ways" Music Video

Halestorm recently released a video for "Wicked Ways", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Back From The Dead. Today, the band releases behind the scenes footage from the video shoot. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below:

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

The album is available in multiple formats for fans to save and order here.

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Wicked Ways" lyric video:

"The Steeple" video:

"Back From The Dead" video:

Halestorm recently launched their summer 2022 tour featuring special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

Dates:

August

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater*

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ Check local listings for lineup

Halestorm will be special guests on Alter Bridge's extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England. Getting the party started each night are Mammoth WVH,

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena