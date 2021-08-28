HALESTORM Vocalist / Guitarist LZZY HALE Guests On AXS TV's Rock & Tell

How many shots of tequila does a Grammy Award hold? Lzzy Hale of Halestorm has the answer on the latest installment of AXS TV's Rock & Tell, where she shares her rock n' roll collection and the stories behind them.

Professor Of Rock recently released the video below, along with the following message:

"Lzzy Hale of hard rock band Halestorm tells the story of their #1 rock hit 'Love Bites (So Do I)' and winning a Grammy in the same category as her heroes. When Lzzy was growing up, she didn’t fit in with here classmates who were listening to boy bands while she was listening to Black Sabbath, Dio and Alice Cooper. How she took those influences and created a multiplatinum rock band on Professor Of Rock."