HÄLLAS Debut "Carry On" Music Video

Swedish psychedelic adventure rock quintet, Hällas, have been turning heads and taking names in the scene for years, but 2020 saw their undisputed breakout with the album Conundrum, out now via Napalm Records.

One of the album’s catchiest tracks, "Carry On" - featuring a timeless, stardust-like scattering of infectious guitar lines and booming, yet haunting vocal performances - can now be experienced in a whole new light via a brand new music video. Straight from the studio, this new video showcases the band up close and personal, providing a window into their passion and unique musical insight. Get ready for another cosmic journey through their vintage-inspired sound spectrum.

The release of Conundrum showcased the band as one to watch, and now, their acclaim and success has been cemented even further: Hällas were recently nominated for a P3 Guld Award in the Rock/Metal category! Initiated by Swedish radio stations, P3 Guld is THE Swedish award, highlighting the most standout talent in Swedish popular music every year. You can vote for Hällas here.

Watch the new video for “Carry On” below:

Order Conundrum CD/vinyl here. Download the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascension"

"Beyond Night And Day"

"Strider"

"Tear Of A Traitor"

"Carry On"

"Labyrinth Of Distant Echoes"

"Blinded By The Emerald Mist"

"Fading Hero"

“Carry On” lyric video:

“Tear Of A Traitor” video:

Hällas lineup:

Tommy Alexanderson: vocals / bass

Marcus Peterson: guitar

Kasper Eriskon: drums / percussion

Nicklas Malmquist: organ / synthesizer

Alexander Moraitis: guitar