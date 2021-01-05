HALLOWS EVE - Debut Album Tales Of Terror To Be Reissued This Month

On January 15, Atlanta-based metallers Hallows Eve will release LP and Digipak CD reissues of their classic 1985 debut album, Tales Of Terror, via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies here.

Bassist Tommy Stewart checked in with the following comment about the album: "Tales Of Terror launched Hallows Eve with a bang! We were a small tribe of street kids full of passion, anger, joy, and the unbridled frustrations of youth at the same time. We wanted to channel all that energy by screaming at the world and that was Tales Of Terror."

Tales Of Terror comes newly mastered / fully restored by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony for this reissue and also features new liner notes by Hallows Eve bassist Tommy Stewart. Additionally, the LP format includes a double-sided poster and the 4-panel Digipak CD includes an expanded 16-page booklet as well as four obscure rehearsal tracks as bonus.

Available formats:

- 180g black vinyl

- "Plunging" blue / black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- "Hangman's Private Stock" red marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- "No Rules Bloody Spiked" red / black dust vinyl (limited to 100 copies, MB webshop)

- "Metal Merchant Leaded" gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- Digipak CD

Tracklisting:

"Plunging To Megadeath"

"Outer Limits"

"Horrorshow"

"The Mansion"

"There Are No Rules"

"Valley Of The Dolls"

"Metal Merchants"

"Hallows Eve (Including Routine)"

CD bonus tracks:

"Scream in the Night" (Exciter Cover - Rehearsal May 1984)

"The Mansion" (Rehearsal June 1984)

"Eighteen" (Alice Cooper Cover - Rehearsal May 1984)

"Hallows Eve (Including Routine)" (Rehearsal May 1984)

Formed in 1983, Hallows Eve were one of the first thrash bands in metal history, alongside heavyweights such as Metallica, Slayer (whom they supported on their Hell Awaits tour), Exodus and Anthrax. They mixed Black Sabbath, Motörhead and Iron Maiden riffs with the energy of punk-like Dead Kennedys and added a touch of Alice Cooper's image.

Their first two-track demo caused a big buzz on the tape-trading scene and secured them a spot on the legendary Metal Massacre VI compilation (besides Possessed, Nasty Savage, Hirax, Dark Angel, etc.), released by Brian Slagel. As a natural progress, they signed to his label Metal Blade Records later on.

1985 saw the release of the genre defining thrash classic Tales Of Terror. It featured the original versions of the aforementioned demo tracks and five new shredding songs, which took the underground by storm and gained raving reviews.

Long out of print in its original version, Tales Of Terror was last reissued in 2006 as part of the History Of Terror 3CD+DVD-Boxset - which also included the following Metal Blade albums: Death & Insanity (1986) and Monument (1988), as well as rare live and rehearsal recordings - and is now finally available again in re-mastered editions on vinyl as well as in the Digipak CD format (with four rehearsal tracks as bonus). Stay tuned for further Hallows Eve reissue news coming soon.

Hallows Eve - Tales Of Terror lineup:

Stacy Anderson - Vocals

Skellator - Guitars

Tommy Stewart - Bass

David Stuart - Guitars

Ronny Appoldt - Drums

Tym Helton - Drums *

* On the songs "Metal Merchants" and "Hallows Eve (Including Routine)"