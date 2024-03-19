HAMMER KING Drops New Song "König und Kaiser" Feat. WARKINGS' The Tribune; Official Video Posted

German heavy metal/power metal unit Hammer King, led by ex-Ross The Boss vocalist Titan Fox, strikes with their brand-new hammering anthem, “König und Kaiser”, featuring The Tribune of mighty label mates, Warkings. The vigorous title track comes alongside an adventurous music video and is cut from the band’s upcoming studio album, out this Friday, March 22 via Napalm Records.

With “König und Kaiser", featuring The Tribune, Hammer King unleash their full potential to massively heat up the vibe of worshipping the mighty Hammer King. The fruitful collaboration with Warkings’ The Tribune marks the perfect fit shortly before Hammer King join them on a massive tour, conquering European cities in March and April 2024.

Watch the official music video for “König und Kaiser", featuring the Tribune, below:

On König und Kaiser, Hammer King continue their collaboration with Charles Greywolf (of genre giants Powerwolf), who recorded the new album at Studio Greywolf and produced it together with singer Titan Fox. König und Kaiser was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, infamous for his work with bands such as Amaranthe, Arch Enemy and Volbeat, to name a few. Fast lightening double kick drums meet speed riffing on 10 new metal hits, crowned by memorable sing-along choruses that are meant to be sung with a fist raised in the air, which shall be delivered on their grand conquering tour too.

Hammer King on König und Kaiser: "Welcome to the era of König und Kaiser! 2024 will be a busy year for Hammer King as we are blessed to release our new album, König und Kaiser, at the very beginning of our first big tour. We will join the mighty Warkings for 14 shows through central European countries and will make sure we Hail as many new fans as possible with the King's mighty Hammer!"

König und Kaiser will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

König und Kaiser tracklisting:

"Hailed By The Hammer"

"The Devil Will I Do"

"König und Kaiser" (feat. The Tribune)

"Future King"

"Kingdom Of Hammers And Kings"

"War Hammer"

"Divided We Shall Fall"

"Kings Of Arabia"

"I Want Chaos"

"Gates Of Atlantia"

Bonus tracks:

"The Last Of The 7 Wars"

"König und Kaiser – Titan"

"König und Kaiser – The Tribune" (feat. The Tribune)

Hammer King are:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

