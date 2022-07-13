HAMMER KING Release "Invisible King" Single And Music Video

Hammer King will release their new studio album, Kingdemonium, on August 19 via Napalm Records. The second offering from the new album offers powerful vocals, heavy guitar elements and a catchy refrain, riddled with backing chants that invite you to rock and sing along – a song made for big live audiences. The single comes together with a behind the scenes video, shot during their appearance at Rock Harz festival just a few days ago.

Hammer King on “Invisible King”: "Yes I am - the Invisible King! This song is about anything you would want to do if you were invisible, all the sneaky prowling, the secretiveness – whatever most people rarely dare. Of course, it's also about the good you could do if you could take a look behind the scenes. Musically, it is a perfect live song - so enjoy our video, with footage from Rock Harz festival in 2022, just one week ago. God bless the King, may the King bless all of you!"

Kingdemonium highlights the core essence of Hammer King and fully reflects on the strengths of the band, kicking off with first track “Invisible King”. The title track, “Kingdemonium” then proves its pure power from the first note and goes all the way with thundering drums, riffs made of steel, and energetic vocals. Followed by “The Four Horsemen”, starting off slower, the track quickly picks up the pace mid-journey through the world of the Hammer King. “Guardians of the Realm" (featuring Ross The Boss), stands out from the rest with the vigorous vocals riddled with acoustic guitar elements, while "Live Long, Die Nasty" is a future live hit that will have all crowds screaming along immediately. An album made of pure steel in the name of the Hammer King.

Kingdemonium will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, 3-Track Bonus CD (Andreas Marschall Artwork), Signed Certificate of Authenticity, Leather Wristband, Hammer King Map) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Blue/Black (incl. Signed postcard, Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black (incl. Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card)

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Kingdemonium tracklisting:

"Invisible King"

"Pariah Is My Name"

"We Shall Rise"

"Live Long, Die Nasty"

"The 7th Of The 7 Kings"

"Kingdemonium"

"Other Kingdoms Fall"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Guardians Of The Realm"

"Age of Urizen"

Bonus tracks:

"Mark Of The Beast"

"Ashes Of My Oath"

"Holy Is The Hammer"

"Hammerschlag" (Gerre version)

"Pariah Is My Name" video:

Lineup:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)