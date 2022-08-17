HAMMER KING Release “Kingdemonium” Single And Music Video

Entering the last round before the release of their new studio album, Kingdemonium, this Friday, Hammer King returns with title track “Kingdemonium” - offering pure power from the first note with heavy riffs made of steel and dynamic vocals. The single comes with a cinematic official music video, showcasing the band in best shape.

Hammer King on “Kingdemonium”: "Hammerous Folks! Here it finally is, the title track of our new album, Kingdemonium! And it is a truly big video!

Once again, the great Mirko Witzki has made us go beyond the limits, creating a dark and intense short movie about the forces of light and darkness competing, starring the amazing Jakob Grobel in his claim for power. Kingdemonium is out Friday the 19th and Hammer King will play Summer Breeze on Saturday the 20th - Satan is coming home, it's Kingdemonium! God bless the King, may the King bless you."

Kingdemonium highlights the core essence of Hammer King and fully reflects on the strengths of the band, kicking off with first track “Invisible King”. The title track, “Kingdemonium” then proves its pure power from the first note and goes all the way with thundering drums, riffs made of steel, and energetic vocals. Followed by “The Four Horsemen”, starting off slower, the track quickly picks up the pace mid-journey through the world of the Hammer King. “Guardians of the Realm" (featuring Ross The Boss), stands out from the rest with the vigorous vocals riddled with acoustic guitar elements, while "Live Long, Die Nasty" is a future live hit that will have all crowds screaming along immediately. An album made of pure steel in the name of the Hammer King.

Kingdemonium will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, 3-Track Bonus CD (Andreas Marschall Artwork), Signed Certificate of Authenticity, Leather Wristband, Hammer King Map) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Blue/Black (incl. Signed postcard, Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card) - strictly limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black (incl. Bonus Track “Ashes of My Oath” Download Card)

- 1CD Digisleeve (6 Panels)

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Kingdemonium tracklisting:

"Invisible King"

"Pariah Is My Name"

"We Shall Rise"

"Live Long, Die Nasty"

"The 7th Of The 7 Kings"

"Kingdemonium"

"Other Kingdoms Fall"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Guardians Of The Realm"

"Age of Urizen"

Bonus tracks:

"Mark Of The Beast"

"Ashes Of My Oath"

"Holy Is The Hammer"

"Hammerschlag" (Gerre version)

“Invisible King” video:

"Pariah Is My Name" video:

Lineup:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)