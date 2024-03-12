HAMMER KING Release König und Kaiser Studio Report, Part 4; Video

German heavy metal/power metal unit, Hammer King, have released a fourth studio report video in support of their upcoming studio album, König und Kaiser, set for release on March 22 via Napalm Records. Watch four segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Hammer King on König und Kaiser: "Welcome to the era of König und Kaiser! 2024 will be a busy year for Hammer King as we are blessed to release our new album, König und Kaiser, at the very beginning of our first big tour. We will join the mighty Warkings for 14 shows through central European countries and will make sure we Hail as many new fans as possible with the King's mighty Hammer!"

König und Kaiser will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

König und Kaiser tracklisting:

"Hailed By The Hammer"

"The Devil Will I Do"

"König und Kaiser" (feat. The Tribune)

"Future King"

"Kingdom Of Hammers And Kings"

"War Hammer"

"Divided We Shall Fall"

"Kings Of Arabia"

"I Want Chaos"

"Gates Of Atlantia"

Bonus tracks:

"The Last Of The 7 Wars"

"König und Kaiser – Titan"

"König und Kaiser – The Tribune" (feat. The Tribune)

"The Devil Will I Do" video:

"Hailed By The Hammer" video:

Hammer King are:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Anne Swallow)