HAMMER KING Release Official Music Video For New Single "The Devil Will I Do"

German heavy metal/power metal unit, Hammer King, strike with their brand-new hammering single, “The Devil Will I Do”, together with an official music video. The song is cut from the band’s upcoming studio album, König und Kaiser, set for release on March 22 via Napalm Records. König und Kaiser continues the storyline of the band paying homage to the mighty Hammer King.

With “The Devil Will I Do”, Hammer King unleash another headbanger hit to heat up the anticipation for their next full-length. On König und Kaiser, the band, led by ex-Ross The Boss vocalist Titan Fox, is joined by noteworthy guest features from the likes of The Tribune of labelmates Warkings, with whom Hammer King is heading out on a huge European tour with in March and April 2024.

Hammer King on “The Devil Will I Do”: “’The Devil Will I Do’ is Hammer King’s tribute to Monty Python’s Holy Grail, especially the infamous ‘Swamp Castle’ scene. It might just be our most atmospheric video, as well. We have turned a medieval castle’s keep into a realm of shadows, and its church into the temple of the King. We have stepped up 108 stories of height in two days, have provoked a major fire department run and endured temperatures below the freezing point. Enjoy watching this video as much as we did shooting it! ‘The Devil Will I Do’ is an anthem of liberty and resistance. Whatever they demand me to be, the Devil will I do!”

Hammer King on König und Kaiser: "Welcome to the era of König und Kaiser! 2024 will be a busy year for Hammer King as we are blessed to release our new album, König und Kaiser, at the very beginning of our first big tour. We will join the mighty Warkings for 14 shows through central European countries and will make sure we Hail as many new fans as possible with the King's mighty Hammer!"

König und Kaiser will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

König und Kaiser tracklisting:

"Hailed By The Hammer"

"The Devil Will I Do"

"König und Kaiser" (feat. The Tribune)

"Future King"

"Kingdom Of Hammers And Kings"

"War Hammer"

"Divided We Shall Fall"

"Kings Of Arabia"

"I Want Chaos"

"Gates Of Atlantia"

Bonus tracks:

"The Last Of The 7 Wars"

"König und Kaiser – Titan"

"König und Kaiser – The Tribune" (feat. The Tribune)

"Hailed By The Hammer" video:

Hammer King are:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Anne Swallow)