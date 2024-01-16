HAMMER KING To Release König und Kaiser Album In March; "Hailed By The Hammer" Single And Video Out Now

German heavy metal/power metal unit, Hammer King, are back with a brand-new bombastic full-length full of true headbanger hits. The new offering, entitled König und Kaiser, continues the storyline of the band paying homage to the mighty Hammer King, and is set for release on March 22 via Napalm Records.

Today, Hammer King unleash the first new album single, “Hailed By The Hammer”, together with an official music video.



Hammer King, led by ex-Ross The Boss vocalist Titan Fox, was formed in 2015 and has convinced the scene with their previous offerings and live performances at Summer Breeze Open Air and beyond, following their highly acclaimed 2022 release Kingdemonium. On König und Kaiser, the band is flanked by noteworthy guest features from the likes of The Tribune of label mates Warkings, with whom Hammer King is heading out on a huge European tour in spring 2024.

Hammer King on König und Kaiser: "Welcome to the era of König und Kaiser! 2024 will be a busy year for Hammer King as we are blessed to release our new album, König und Kaiser, at the very beginning of our first big tour. We will join the mighty Warkings for 14 shows through central European countries and will make sure we Hail as many new fans as possible with the King's mighty Hammer! Therefore, here it is, the kick-off single for the next chapter in the legend of the Hammer King: 'Hailed By The Hammer’. Thou all shalt be! See you on tour, God bless the King."

Watch the video for “Hailed By The Hammer” below.

Hammering, fast-running double kick drums meet speed riffing on the 10 new metal hymns, crowned by memorable sing-along choruses that are meant to be sung with a fist raised in the air. On König und Kaiser, Hammer King continue their collaboration with Charles Greywolf (of genre giants Powerwolf), who recorded the new album at Studio Greywolf and produced it together with singer Titan Fox. König und Kaiser was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, infamous for his work with bands such as Amaranthe, Arch Enemy and Volbeat, to name a few. The album artwork is once again created by Péter Sallai.

With König und Kaiser, Hammer King presents yet another powerful album that is sure to cement the band’s standing in the scene. Join Hammer King in worshiping the Hammer King!

König und Kaiser will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

König und Kaiser tracklisting:

"Hailed By The Hammer"

"The Devil Will I Do"

"König und Kaiser" (feat. The Tribune)

"Future King"

"Kingdom Of Hammers And Kings"

"War Hammer"

"Divided We Shall Fall"

"Kings Of Arabia"

"I Want Chaos"

"Gates Of Atlantia"

Bonus tracks:

"The Last Of The 7 Wars"

"König und Kaiser – Titan"

"König und Kaiser – The Tribune" (feat. The Tribune)

"Hailed By The Hammer" video:

Hammer King are:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Günt von Schratenau - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Anne Swallow)