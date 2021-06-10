HAMMER KING Unleash Music Video For New Single "Awaken The Thunder"

In the spirit of old school power metal, German up-and-comers Hammer King have gathered to release their third single, “Awaken The Thunder”, and set ablaze on their new album, Hammer King, out tomorrow, June 11 via Napalm Records.

The new single is a heavy, fist-pumping power metal anthem. The double-bass groove catches the listener off guard, leading seamlessly into the passionately performed verses by Titan Fox V. Hammer King at its best – illustrated with a strong official video in the sign of the Hammer!

Singer Titan Fox V on “Awaken The Thunder”: "We are thrilled to kickstart tomorrow's release of our album Hammer King with one of our favourite songs: The prophetic 'Awaken The Thunder'! Lyrically, the songs work both inside and outside of the Hammer King universe, which is a direction we want to keep for the future. Witzki Visions have created a powerful video with story elements. It's time to arise and awaken the thunder!"

Hammer King keeps it heavy with speedy riffs, energic grooves and fist-pumping choruses, devoting their existence to the one and only myth of the godly Hammer King. The new self-titled album starts off with blasting drums and brisk guitars on “Awaken The Thunder”, with frontman and guitarist Titan Fox V showing off his incredible vocal range, whereas tracks like “Atlantis” prove Hammer King’s ability to write catchy and memorable choruses. Hammer King tells the lore of the Hammer King himself, a wrathful and mighty war god, who is praised in tracks like anthemic “Baptized By The Hammer”, energetic and double-bass driven “In The Name Of The Hammer” and the hard-hitting “Hammerschlag”. Kneel before the king of kings, the Hammer King!

Hammer King will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digipak

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl BLACK

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl RED TRANSPARENT (strictly limited to 100 copies)

- Deluxe Box (Flag, 4x Signed Cards, Keychain/Bottle Opener)

- 1-CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Hammer King tracklisting:

"Awaken The Thunder"

"Baptized By The Hammer"

"Onward To Victory"

"Hammerschlag"

"Atlantis" (Epilogue)

"We Are The Kingdom"

"Into The Storm"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"In The Name Of The Hammer"

"Kings Of Kings"

"Holy" (Outro)

"Hammerschlag" (HK Version) Bonus Track (physical only)

“Atlantis" (Epilogue) video:

"Hammerschlag" lyric video:

Hammer King are:

Titan Fox V - vocals/guitar

Gino Wilde - guitar

Gladius Thundersword - bass

Dolph Aidan Macallan - drums

(Photo - Thommy S. Mardo)