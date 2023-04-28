HAMMERFALL - 20th Anniversary Edition Of Crimson Thunder Out Now; "Crimson Thunder Medley"

No matter how much everything changes in culture and the world at large, heavy metal endures. It empowers, engages, and engenders strength, ultimately it outlasts fads. The same can be said for HammerFall.

Today, the band is proud to release their 20th anniversary edition of Crimson Thunder. The fourth studio album has been remixed and remastered by Fredrik Nordstrom, this definitive version includes previously unreleased pre-production tracks, a brand-new medley and live acoustic songs.

To celebrate the release, the band presents us with a brand-new video for the medley. Guitarist Oscar Dronjak comments: "The medley is a five minute celebration of the full album, with parts from well-known as well as never-before-played tracks, and is a highlight for both artist and audience every night."

Watch the medley video below:

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak previously stated: ”There is a lot to look forward to with this release even if you’re a die hard Templar with everything already in your collection: brand new album remix by Fredrik Nordström, never-before heard preproduction bonus tracks, exclusive acoustic live versions, this anniversary edition is packed with unique stuff that sees the light of day for the first time. This is our biggest anniversary edition yet!”

Crimson Thunder 20th Anniversary Edition comes in following formats:

- Digital Album

- 3CD Digi Box

- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl

- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl

- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black

Listen/order here.

CD tracklisting:

CD 1

"Riders Of The Storm"

"Hearts On Fire"

"On The Edge of Honour"

"Crimson Thunder"

"Lore Of The Arcane"

"Trailblazers"

"Dreams Come True"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"The Unforgiving Blade"

"In Memoriam"

"Hero's Return"

"Riders of The Storm" (preproduction)

"On The Edge Of Honour" (preproduction)

"Trailblazers" (preproduction)

"Angel Of Mercy" (preproduction)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (preproduction)

"Hero’s Return" (preproduction)

"Hearts On Fire" (preproduction)

CD 2

"Lore Of The Arcane" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Riders Of The Storm" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Stone Cold" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hero's Return" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Live One Crimson Night)

Bass Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Way Of The Warrior" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Glory To The Brave" (Live One Crimson Night)

Guitar Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live One Crimson Night)

CD 3

"Renegade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Steel Meets Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Crimson Thunder" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Templars Of Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hearts On Fire" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hammerfall" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Dragon Lies" Bleeding (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"Stronger Than All" (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"A Legend Reborn" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (acoustic live version)

"Steel Meets Steel" (acoustic live version)

"Renegade" (acoustic live version)

"Crimson Thunder Medley" (Live)

"Riders Of The Storm" lyric video:

"Hearts On Fire" video:

HammerFall tour dates:

May

5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle *with Helloween

12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

July

15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze

17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle

Current HammerFall lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin - drums