HAMMERFALL Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of Crimson Thunder; Video Posted For Remixed & Remastered Version Of "Hearts On Fire"
February 15, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Swedish power metal legends, HammerFall, recently announced their return to Nuclear Blast and celebrated a career milestone when it was announced that their albums Renegade, Crimson Thunder, No Sacrifice, No Victory and Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken had all achieved gold status in Sweden. And stoking the flames even higher - it was revealed that Crimson Thunder had surpassed 60,000 sales and hit platinum status.
Today, the band are proud to announce a special 20th anniversary edition of Crimson Thunder, which will be released on April 28 via Nuclear Blast Records, continuing their retrospective series.
Their fourth studio album has been remixed and remastered by Fredrik Nordström and this definitive version will include previously unreleased pre-production tracks, a brand-new medley and live acoustic songs.
To give their fans a taster, below is a remixed and remastered version of their most popular song, "Hearts On Fire".
Guitarist Oscar Dronjak comments: ”There is a lot to look forward to with this release even if you’re a die hard Templar with everything already in your collection: brand new album remix by Fredrik Nordström, never-before heard preproduction bonus tracks, exclusive acoustic live versions, this anniversary edition is packed with unique stuff that sees the light of day for the first time. This is our biggest anniversary edition yet!”
Crimson Thunder 20th Anniversary Edition comes in following formats:
- Digital Album
- 3CD Digi Box
- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl
- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl
- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black
Listen/pre-order here.
HammerFall tour dates:
March
24 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger
25 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
31 - Skövde, Sweden - Skövde Kulturhus
April
1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer
15 - Umeå, Sweden - Nolia
20 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
21 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmar Salen
22 - Sälen, Sweden - Högfjällshotellet
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
May
5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle *with Helloween
12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live
13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5
21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
23 - Toronto, ON - History
24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre
25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
June
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
July
15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival
August
12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze
17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle
Current HammerFall lineup:
Joacim Cans - vocals
Oscar Dronjak - guitar
Fredrik Larsson - bass
Pontus Norgen - guitar
David Wallin - drums