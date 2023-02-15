HAMMERFALL Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of Crimson Thunder; Video Posted For Remixed & Remastered Version Of "Hearts On Fire"

Swedish power metal legends, HammerFall, recently announced their return to Nuclear Blast and celebrated a career milestone when it was announced that their albums Renegade, Crimson Thunder, No Sacrifice, No Victory and Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken had all achieved gold status in Sweden. And stoking the flames even higher - it was revealed that Crimson Thunder had surpassed 60,000 sales and hit platinum status.

Today, the band are proud to announce a special 20th anniversary edition of Crimson Thunder, which will be released on April 28 via Nuclear Blast Records, continuing their retrospective series.

Their fourth studio album has been remixed and remastered by Fredrik Nordström and this definitive version will include previously unreleased pre-production tracks, a brand-new medley and live acoustic songs.

To give their fans a taster, below is a remixed and remastered version of their most popular song, "Hearts On Fire".

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak comments: ”There is a lot to look forward to with this release even if you’re a die hard Templar with everything already in your collection: brand new album remix by Fredrik Nordström, never-before heard preproduction bonus tracks, exclusive acoustic live versions, this anniversary edition is packed with unique stuff that sees the light of day for the first time. This is our biggest anniversary edition yet!”

Crimson Thunder 20th Anniversary Edition comes in following formats:

- Digital Album

- 3CD Digi Box

- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl

- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl

- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black

Listen/pre-order here.

HammerFall tour dates:

March

24 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

25 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

31 - Skövde, Sweden - Skövde Kulturhus

April

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

15 - Umeå, Sweden - Nolia

20 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

21 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmar Salen

22 - Sälen, Sweden - Högfjällshotellet

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

May

5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle *with Helloween

12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

July

15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze

17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle

Current HammerFall lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin - drums