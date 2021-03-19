HAMMERFALL Announces United Forces Tour 2022 With HELLOWEEN

HammerFall will join Helloween on their postponed European tour in 2022. Swedish and German Steel unites to the United Forces Tour 2022!

We all have to stick together to stand and endure this agonizing live music gap and because extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures, Helloween invited their friends from HammerFall to join them on their European tour in order to create a tremendous metal-package together. Both bands will have brand-new albums in their luggage and the European fans will be able to listen to the new songs live for the very first time on the United Forces Tour 2022. The long awaited end of the dry spell is in sight - coming with a double dose in March, April and May 2022 as we have to catch up two years of metal party to get cured from a lot of withdrawal symptoms.

HammerFall singer Joacim Cans: “Helloween is probably the band that influenced me the most growing up and I am extremely psyched about touring together with the guys. For the true metal fan, United Forces 2022 will be the ultimate metal experience. An experience that no one should miss for anything in the world. If there is one tour to experience in 2022, this is the one! Next year the Hammer will fall harder than ever before and every day will be Helloween!”



Helloween’s Andi Deris: “We are `hammered´ to have our friends from HammerFall with us on tour! Back in 2002 the band produced their album “Crimson Thunder” in my studio in Tenerife and we had a lot of fun back then. This mega package is delivering the appropriate metal-spectacle to enter the stage with full power!”

HammerFall’s Oscar Dronjak can hardly wait: "We are so ridiculously excited about this! Not only do we get to go out on tour again after two looooooooong years of stage draught, but we get to do it with a band that we love and was a great inspiration to us in forming HammerFall in the first place. The United Forces Tour will be something truly special, you can count on that!“

For the dry run up front, Helloween is releasing their fantastic new album and with the unification of their three vocalists Kiske, Deris & Hansen the album reminiscences to all eras of the band’s history. This already is a sensation in itself, but also HammerFall is ready to release a brand-new record before the tour starts. A great forerunner to get warmed up for the double load of live power with the ultimate United Forces Tour 2022. And whoever misses the just announced dates was probably never infected by the metal virus.

2022 tour dates:

March

25 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

29 - Talinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda

April

1 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

3 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Donau Arena

8 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

9 - Barcelona, Spain - St. Jordi Club

11 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

12 - Kempten, Germany - Black Box

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

15 - Luxemburg, Luxemburg - Rockhal

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

18 - Katovice, Poland - MCK

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2

24 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

May

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

4 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

5 - London, England - Brixton Academy

Do you remember huge arenas, impressive live productions and overwhelming pyrotechnics? Get yourself back to 2019/2020 when HammerFall took over the world in with their World Dominion tour, captured on the terrific live album Live! Against The World.

Watch the live video for “Keep The Flame Burning”: