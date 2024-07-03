HAMMERFALL Drop New Single "Freedom"; Audio

HammerFall will release their 13th studio album, Avenge The Fallen, on August 9 via Nuclear Blast Records.

When it comes to the main focus of the album, frontman Joacim Cans mentions ‘freedom’ and the urge to let anyone be who they want to be. It’s represented in the albums cover, where the bands faithful warrior Hector choses to walk his own path, despite what others tell him to do. Much like HammerFall have and always will do.

As the third single from their new album, "Freedom" promises to deliver the high-octane energy and epic storytelling fans crave. This true HammerFall anthem boasts dark, thunderous backing vocals and an epic guitar solo that will send shivers down your spine.

Listen to the song on all platforms here, and below:

Avenge The Fallen comes in following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD Digipack w/signed poster

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Avenge The Fallen"

"Burn It Down"

"Capture The Dream"

"Hail To The King"

"Hero To All"

"Hope Springs Eternal"

"Rise Of Evil"

"The End Justifies"

"Time Immemorial"

"The End Justifies" video:

"Hail To The King" video:

"Hail To The King" behind the scenes:

Find HammerFall's live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin – drums

(Photo - Tallee Savage)