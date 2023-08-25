HAMMERFALL Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

ARTE Concert has uploaded video footage of HammerFall's full August 19th performance at Germany's Summer Breeze 2023. Watch below.

HammerFall performed the following setlist:

"Brotherhood"

"Any Means Necessary"

"The Metal Age"

"Hammer Of Dawn"

"Blood Bound"

"Renegade"

"Venerate Me"

"Last Man Standing"

"Crimson Medley"

"Let The Hammer Fall"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

Encore:

"Hammer High"

"Hearts On Fire"