HAMMERFALL Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

August 25, 2023, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal hammerfall

ARTE Concert has uploaded video footage of HammerFall's full August 19th performance at Germany's Summer Breeze 2023. Watch below.

HammerFall performed the following setlist:

"Brotherhood"
"Any Means Necessary"
"The Metal Age"
"Hammer Of Dawn"
"Blood Bound"
"Renegade"
"Venerate Me"
"Last Man Standing"
"Crimson Medley"
"Let The Hammer Fall"
"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

Encore:
"Hammer High"
"Hearts On Fire"



