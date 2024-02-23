HAMMERFALL Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Sweden's HammerFall performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and you can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Brotherhood", "Hammer Of Dawn", and "Venerate Me". See below:

HammerFall will be direct support to Kamelot on their upcoming North American "Kamelot: Awaken The World Tour 2024". Ad Infinitum will kick off each night.

The tour will begin on April 25 in Baltimore, MD and will cross North America and back, coming to an end a month later in Tampa, FL on May 25. Tickets are on sale now. VIP upgrades will be available in select cities, and can be ordered here.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head **

26 - Huntington, NY - Paramount **

27 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live **

28 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole **

30 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May

1 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

3 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s

7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Denver, CO - The Summit

16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

21 - Richmond, VA - The National

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

25 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

** featuring Seven Spires, no HammerFall