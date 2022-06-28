HAMMERFALL – Official Album T-Shirts Now Available

Swedish power metal heroes HammerFall have issued t-shirts representing all their studio albums. Order at merchandise.hammerfall.net.

The band says: “Because it’s 25 years since our very first record came out [1997’s Glory To The Brave] we want to celebrate by offering a new print of all the official album shirts throughout the years. Each shirt is available in men’s sizes S-5XL and S-XL for women. With worldwide shipping, of course!”

Swedish saviors of heavy metal, HammerFall, have released their new album Hammer Of Dawn in February.

As one of the main forces in heavy metal, HammerFall have dominated not only the Swedish album charts, but album charts across Europe throughout their extensive career, while earning gold status thrice. HammerFall's previous album, Dominion, charted at #4 in Germany, #2 in Switzerland as well as #2 in Sweden. Faced with the daunting task of following up to Dominion, an album that fans and critics hailed as one of the bands strongest releases, HammerFall collectively met the challenge head-on and have delivered what many early listeners are predicting as the best metal album of 2022 and a high point of the band’s catalogue.

Hammer Of Dawn, out now, is available in varying formats in various territories:

- Ltd Deluxe Box, incl CD Digisleeve, Hardcover Photobook, Plectrum Tin, Hammer Key Chain, Bottle Opener - strictly limited to 500 (Napalm Webstore exclusive)

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Transparent/Black - strictly limited to 300 (Napalm Webstore exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear - strictly limited to 300 (EMP exclusive)

- 1LP Gatefold Curacao - strictly limited to 300 (Levy X & Ginza exclusive)

- Bundle CD + Shirt (outside North America only)

- Digital Album

Order here.

"Brotherhood" video:

“Venerate Me” visualizer:

"Hammer Of Dawn" video: