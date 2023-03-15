HAMMERFALL Present Lyric Video For Remixed & Remastered Version Of "Riders Of The Storm" From 20th Anniversary Edition Of Crimson Thunder

In 2023, Swedish power metal legends, HammerFall, are celebrating the success of Crimson Thunder achieving Platinum status in Sweden. Continuing their retrospective series, the band will be releasing their very own 20th Anniversary edition via Nuclear Blast on April 28.

Their fourth studio album has been remixed and remastered by Fredrik Nordstrom, and this definitive version will include previously unreleased pre-production tracks, a brand-new medley and live acoustic songs.

Today, a new lyric video for the remixed and remastered "Riders Of The Storm" makes its debut. Watch the clip below.

Frontman Joacim Cans comments on the song: "This mid tempo, riff based song instantly became a live hit for both the band and the fans. I just love it when the crowd starts to jump in the beginning when the beat kicks in! Even though the lyrical theme is a bit on the dystopian side there is a positive vibe and energy, with a feeling of hope, within the music. A feeling of hope that eventually also can be found in the lyrics."

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak previously stated: ”There is a lot to look forward to with this release even if you’re a die hard Templar with everything already in your collection: brand new album remix by Fredrik Nordström, never-before heard preproduction bonus tracks, exclusive acoustic live versions, this anniversary edition is packed with unique stuff that sees the light of day for the first time. This is our biggest anniversary edition yet!”

Crimson Thunder 20th Anniversary Edition comes in following formats:

- Digital Album

- 3CD Digi Box

- Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl

- Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl

- Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black

Listen/pre-order here.

CD tracklisting:

CD 1

"Riders Of The Storm"

"Hearts On Fire"

"On The Edge of Honour"

"Crimson Thunder"

"Lore Of The Arcane"

"Trailblazers"

"Dreams Come True"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"The Unforgiving Blade"

"In Memoriam"

"Hero's Return"

"Riders of The Storm" (preproduction)

"On The Edge Of Honour" (preproduction)

"Trailblazers" (preproduction)

"Angel Of Mercy" (preproduction)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (preproduction)

"Hero’s Return" (preproduction)

"Hearts On Fire" (preproduction)

CD 2

"Lore Of The Arcane" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Riders Of The Storm" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Stone Cold" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hero's Return" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Legacy Of Kings" (Live One Crimson Night)

Bass Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"At The End Of The Rainbow" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Way Of The Warrior" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Unforgiving Blade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Glory To The Brave" (Live One Crimson Night)

Guitar Solo (Live One Crimson Night)

"Let The Hammer Fall" (Live One Crimson Night)

CD 3

"Renegade" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Steel Meets Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Crimson Thunder" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Templars Of Steel" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hearts On Fire" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Hammerfall" (Live One Crimson Night)

"The Dragon Lies" Bleeding (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"Stronger Than All" (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)

"A Legend Reborn" (Live One Crimson Night)

"Heeding The Call" (acoustic live version)

"Steel Meets Steel" (acoustic live version)

"Renegade" (acoustic live version)

"Crimson Thunder Medley" (Live)

"Hearts On Fire" video:

HammerFall tour dates:

March

24 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

25 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

31 - Skövde, Sweden - Skövde Kulturhus

April

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

15 - Umeå, Sweden - Nolia

20 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

21 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmar Salen

22 - Sälen, Sweden - Högfjällshotellet

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

May

5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle *with Helloween

12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

July

15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze

17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle

Current HammerFall lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin - drums