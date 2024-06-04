HAMMERFALL Release "The End Justifies" Single And Music Video

Heavy metal titans, HammerFall, are thrilled to announce the release of their electrifying new single, "The End Justifies". This classic HammerFall anthem is the second single from their upcoming album, Avenge The Fallen, set to be released on August 9 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"The End Justifies" captures the essence of HammerFall's signature sound, combining powerful riffs, soaring vocals, and a relentless rhythm that fans have come to love. The accompanying video, filmed in the band's rehearsal studio, brings an intense visual experience that matches the song's driving energy. Fast-paced camera movements and raw, unfiltered footage showcase the band's passion and dedication, creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Listen to the song on all platforms here, and watch the video below:

Avenge The Fallen comes in following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD Digipack w/signed poster

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Avenge The Fallen"

"Burn It Down"

"Capture The Dream"

"Hail To The King"

"Hero To All"

"Hope Springs Eternal"

"Rise Of Evil"

"The End Justifies"

"Time Immemorial"

"Hail To The King" video:

"Hail To The King" behind the scenes:

Find HammerFall's live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin – drums

(Photo - Tallee Savage)