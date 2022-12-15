HAMMERFALL Return To Nuclear Blast Records & Receive Multiple Awards

Nuclear Blast are proud to welcome back the Swedish powerhouse HammerFall, who started their career in 1997 on the label with their debut album Glory To The Brave.

Their entire Nuclear Blast catalogue from Glory To Te Brave to the 2014 album (r)Evolution was recently certified with a Diamond Award for over 1,5 million worldwide sales.

And there's been even more to celebrate: following on from Renegade (2000), Crimson Thunder (2002) and No Sacrifice, No Victory (2009), their fifth studio album Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken from 2005 is now their fourth album that has gone Gold in Sweden, whilst Crimson Thunder even went Platinum, celebrating over 60,000 sales in their home country.

The band comments on the signing: "We were part of building the label back in the day, starting with our first album. For a long time, we were along for the ride as Nuclear Blast evolved into the immense powerhouse it is today. Although we did leave for three studio albums, and we are pleased with those albums and thank everyone who worked with us on them, we are very excited to be back where we belong: with Nuclear Blast. It truly feels like we’ve come home."

Marcus Hammer, Managing Director at Nuclear Blast comments: "In the darkest days of the 90s of death and black metal HammerFall spearheaded a glorious revival of classic melodic metal and they are now bigger than ever before. It’s an impressive career of creative power and we are more than happy to welcome them back at the label where they started. Over the past few years, we always stayed in good contact working on their massive back catalogue and it’s a pleasure to continue the relationship for new albums in the near future. Thanks to HammerFall, their management and amazing crew!"

In 2023, HammerFall will release a special Platinum Edition of Crimson Thunder with tons of bonus material and will continue their worldwide live crusade.

HammerFall tour dates:

January

31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

February

1 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

2 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi *with Helloween

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center *with Helloween

March

24 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

25 - Karlstad, Sweden – Nöjesfabriken

31 - Skövde, Sweden - Skövde Kulturhus

April

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

15 - Umeå, Sweden – Nolia

20 - Malmö, Sweden – Kulturbolaget

21 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmar Salen

22 - Sälen, Sweden – Högfjällshotellet

27 - Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

May

5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween

6 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle *with Helloween

12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

June

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

July

15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze

17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle

Lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin – drums

