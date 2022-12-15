HAMMERFALL Return To Nuclear Blast Records & Receive Multiple Awards
December 15, 2022, a day ago
Nuclear Blast are proud to welcome back the Swedish powerhouse HammerFall, who started their career in 1997 on the label with their debut album Glory To The Brave.
Their entire Nuclear Blast catalogue from Glory To Te Brave to the 2014 album (r)Evolution was recently certified with a Diamond Award for over 1,5 million worldwide sales.
And there's been even more to celebrate: following on from Renegade (2000), Crimson Thunder (2002) and No Sacrifice, No Victory (2009), their fifth studio album Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken from 2005 is now their fourth album that has gone Gold in Sweden, whilst Crimson Thunder even went Platinum, celebrating over 60,000 sales in their home country.
The band comments on the signing: "We were part of building the label back in the day, starting with our first album. For a long time, we were along for the ride as Nuclear Blast evolved into the immense powerhouse it is today. Although we did leave for three studio albums, and we are pleased with those albums and thank everyone who worked with us on them, we are very excited to be back where we belong: with Nuclear Blast. It truly feels like we’ve come home."
Marcus Hammer, Managing Director at Nuclear Blast comments: "In the darkest days of the 90s of death and black metal HammerFall spearheaded a glorious revival of classic melodic metal and they are now bigger than ever before. It’s an impressive career of creative power and we are more than happy to welcome them back at the label where they started. Over the past few years, we always stayed in good contact working on their massive back catalogue and it’s a pleasure to continue the relationship for new albums in the near future. Thanks to HammerFall, their management and amazing crew!"
In 2023, HammerFall will release a special Platinum Edition of Crimson Thunder with tons of bonus material and will continue their worldwide live crusade.
HammerFall tour dates:
January
31 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
February
1 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
2 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi *with Helloween
4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center *with Helloween
March
24 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger
25 - Karlstad, Sweden – Nöjesfabriken
31 - Skövde, Sweden - Skövde Kulturhus
April
1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer
15 - Umeå, Sweden – Nolia
20 - Malmö, Sweden – Kulturbolaget
21 - Kalmar, Sweden - Kalmar Salen
22 - Sälen, Sweden – Högfjällshotellet
27 - Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
May
5 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress *with Helloween
6 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle *with Helloween
12 - Houston, TX - Wharehouse Live
13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
20 - New York City, NY - Terminal 5
21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
22 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
23 - Toronto, ON - History
24 - Royal Oak, MI - Music Theatre
25 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
28 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
June
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
2 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
4 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
July
15 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival
August
12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - SummerBreeze
17-19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Castle Garden, Rock Castle
Lineup:
Joacim Cans - vocals
Oscar Dronjak - guitar
Fredrik Larsson - bass
Pontus Norgen - guitar
David Wallin – drums
(Photos - Dirk Behlau)