HAMMERFALL's OSCAR DRONJAK Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak. Watch below.

Englund: "Had Oscar from Hammerfall over for coffee today, we talked the new album Avenge The Fallen, about writing music, gear, and a little bit of video games as well!"

HammerFall is back with their electrifying new album, Avenge The Fallen, which is released today (August 9) via Nuclear Blast Records worldwide.

The music from the album was recorded in Sweden by HammerFall guitarist Pontus and mixed by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, once again co creating a true and genuine HammerFall sound that the fans have come to love, while the vocals this time were recorded in L.A. together with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor, Amon Amarth).

Avenge The Fallen promises to be one of Hammer>Fall's most ambitious and powerful albums to date, building on their legacy while pushing their sound to new heights. Fans can expect more anthems, more epic moments, and the uncompromising metal spirit that HammerFall is known for.

Dropping alongside the epic title track as a single, this powerhouse release is accompanied by a jaw-dropping music video that will leave you breathless. The track "Avenge The Fallen" is a powerful anthem, kicking off with a deep, heroic choir that resonates like a warrior's cry. Brace yourself for soaring vocals, crushing riffs, and anthemic melodies that only HammerFall can deliver.

Watch the official video for "Avenge The Fallen" below.

Avenge The Fallen comes in following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD Digipack w/signed poster

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)

Tracklisting:

"Avenge The Fallen"

"Burn It Down"

"Capture The Dream"

"Hail To The King"

"Hero To All"

"Hope Springs Eternal"

"Rise Of Evil"

"The End Justifies"

"Time Immemorial"

"The End Justifies" video:

"Hail To The King" video:

"Hail To The King" behind the scenes:

Lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin – drums