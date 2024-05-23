HAMMERFALL Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Hail To The King" Video

HammerFall recently announced their 13th studio album, Avenge The Fallen, to be released on August 9 via Nuclear Blast Records. Along with the album announcement, the band released the first single and video, "Hail To The King".

Today, HammerFall share behind the scenes footage from the shoot for the "Hail To The King" video. Watch the new footage, as well, as the official video, below:

"Hail To The King" behind the scenes:

"Hail To The King" video:

That’s right, less than a year after taking the final bow of the “United Forces” tour, the quintet of guitarist Oscar Dronjak, singer Joacim Cans, bass player Fredrik Larsson, guitarist Pontus Norgen, and drummer David Wallin are back with ten brand new solid pieces of classic heavy metal.

“This is our 13th album”, Joacim Cans says with pride. “How do you still stay relevant after 13 albums? It’s very much like the opening line to the song 'Avenge The Fallen': “What is the worst, be the one who died, or be the one who survived.” Think about it, because it is a tough question”.

He continues, “Do we want to be a band who releases new music just for the sole reason of getting out on the road again or do we want to keep pushing and challenging ourselves? In times where people have less and less attention span, we still think in the form of full length albums. A few good songs don’t make a strong album. A strong album comes from an album full a great songs and that’s what we’re delivering with Avenge The Fallen.”

Avenge The Fallen comes in following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD Digipack w/signed poster

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold, Splatter Vinyl (Sweden Rock Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Avenge The Fallen"

"Burn It Down"

"Capture The Dream"

"Hail To The King"

"Hero To All"

"Hope Springs Eternal"

"Rise Of Evil"

"The End Justifies"

"Time Immemorial"

Find HammerFall's live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Joacim Cans - vocals

Oscar Dronjak - guitar

Fredrik Larsson - bass

Pontus Norgen - guitar

David Wallin – drums