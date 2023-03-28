HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates Supporting HAVOK, TOXIC HOLOCAUST
March 28, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Rising tech-metal trio Hammerhedd have announced their most extensive US touring run to date. The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries Havok and Toxic Holocaust on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, Nonetheless.
The tour kicks off in Denver, CO on July 7, and concludes August 11 in Lincoln, NE.
Commenting on the news of these shows, the Ismert brothers of Hammerhedd state:
“We’re incredibly excited to tour with our friends in Havok and the guys in Toxic Holocaust & I Am!! We can’t wait to finally play in a ton of cities we haven’t been to yet. We feel very lucky that our first major tour will be such an awesome one, and respectfully, we plan on absolutely pummeling every venue we play. See you there!”
Dates:
May
20 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (Hammerhedd only)
July
7 – Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
8 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11 – Portland, OR - Dante’s
13 – Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
14 – Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
15 – Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
16 – Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
18 – Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
19 – El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
20 – Lubbock, TX - Jake’s
21 – Dallas, TX - The Echo
22 – Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
23 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)
24 – New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
26 – Miami, FL - Gramps
27 – Winter Park, FL - The Conduit
28 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
29 – Nashville, TN - Basement East
30 – Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
31 – Richmond, VA - Canal Club
August
1 – Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts
2 – Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
4 – Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
5 – Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
7 – Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
8 – Detroit, MI - The Shelter
9 – Chicago, IL - Reggies
10 – Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11 – Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove