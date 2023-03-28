HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates Supporting HAVOK, TOXIC HOLOCAUST

Rising tech-metal trio Hammerhedd have announced their most extensive US touring run to date. The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries Havok and Toxic Holocaust on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, Nonetheless.

The tour kicks off in Denver, CO on July 7, and concludes August 11 in Lincoln, NE.

Commenting on the news of these shows, the Ismert brothers of Hammerhedd state:

“We’re incredibly excited to tour with our friends in Havok and the guys in Toxic Holocaust & I Am!! We can’t wait to finally play in a ton of cities we haven’t been to yet. We feel very lucky that our first major tour will be such an awesome one, and respectfully, we plan on absolutely pummeling every venue we play. See you there!”

Dates:

May

20 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (Hammerhedd only)

July

7 – Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

8 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 – Portland, OR - Dante’s

13 – Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

14 – Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

15 – Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

16 – Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

18 – Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

19 – El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

20 – Lubbock, TX - Jake’s

21 – Dallas, TX - The Echo

22 – Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)

24 – New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

26 – Miami, FL - Gramps

27 – Winter Park, FL - The Conduit

28 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29 – Nashville, TN - Basement East

30 – Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

31 – Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August

1 – Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

2 – Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

4 – Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5 – Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

7 – Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

8 – Detroit, MI - The Shelter

9 – Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 – Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11 – Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove