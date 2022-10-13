HAMMERHEDD Reveals "Tunnel" Music Video, Prepares For Tour With IN FLAMES

Fraternal thrash metal trio Hammerhedd are back with their first new track since the release of their 2021 debut album, Grand Currents. The Kansas City-based band has issued the music video for "Tunnel", which can be seen below.

Speaking about the influence on their latest single, the Ismert brothers share: “We wrote this song about a year ago while listening to The Police nonstop. There’s Stewart Copeland-influenced drums, a few Andy Summers-type chord shapes, and a Sting-style bass riff in the midsection. Aside from that, we (as usual) took heavy influence from Tool, Meshuggah, Mastodon, etc. - the gods of the newer generation of metal, as well as the classics; Rush, Zeppelin, Floyd, etc. We like to think we put these influences together in a way that sounds new, fresh, and uniquely Hammerhedd."

Hammerhedd is very excited to play "Tunnel" on their upcoming shows with In Flames! The band will join forces with the Swedish metal juggernauts starting October 17 in St. Petersberg, Florida. A complete list of dates are as listed.

October

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

20 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

22 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

24 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

27 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

28 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Hammerhedd lineup:

Henry Ismert - guitar, lead vocals

Eli Ismert - drums

Abe Ismert - bass