HANNES GROSSMANN – New Single “The Sun Eaters” Feat. ALKALOID Members Streaming

One the most prolific and acclaimed drummers in modern tech-metal, Hannes Grossmann has issued the first single from his upcoming solo album, To Where The Light Retreats. New single and video for “The Sun Eaters” is streaming below. To Where The Light Retreats will be released independently on June 1. Preorder on Bandcamp.

The highly renowned drummer is best known for his work in numerous bands, most notably the likes of Nercophagist, Obscura, and Alkaloid. Speaking about the new single "The Sun Eaters", Hannes states:

"I am beyond thrilled to present the first song off my new album. It took a lot of work writing, recording and mixing it, but the effort paid off eventually. As a solo artist I aim to create fresh ideas which at the same time carry the spirit of a sound I started with Obscura back in 2009. But the most important thing for me is having fun with it. On this song and also on the rest of the album, I had some help from my very talented Alkaloid bandmates. It's mind-boggling how Danny Tunker (Alkaloid guitarist) recreated the guitar solo I wrote almost note-by-note without even a sweat."

Tracklisting:

“The Great Designer”

“The Sun Eaters”

“The Symbolic Nature Of Terms”

“In The Glacier’s Eye”

“Dhaulagiri”

“Death And The Vast Nothing”

“The Fountain”

“Memento”

“The Sun Eaters”: