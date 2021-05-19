HANNES GROSSMANN Shares New Single "In The Glacier's Eye"

Acclaimed tech-metal drummer Hannes Grossmann has shared another track off his upcoming solo album, To Where The Light Retreats. Check out his new single "In The Glacier's Eye", available below. To Where The Light Retreats will be released independently on June 1. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

The highly renowned drummer is best known for his work in numerous bands, most notably the likes of Nercophagist, Obscura, and Alkaloid.

Tracklisting:

“The Great Designer”

“The Sun Eaters”

“The Symbolic Nature Of Terms”

“In The Glacier’s Eye”

“Dhaulagiri”

“Death And The Vast Nothing”

“The Fountain”

“Memento”

"The Great Designer":

“The Sun Eaters”: