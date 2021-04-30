HANNES GROSSMANN Shares New Single “The Great Designer”

One the most prolific and acclaimed drummers in modern tech-metal, Hannes Grossmann has issued the second single from his upcoming solo album, To Where The Light Retreats. New single "The Great Designer" is streaming below. To Where The Light Retreats will be released independently on June 1. Preorder on Bandcamp.

The highly renowned drummer is best known for his work in numerous bands, most notably the likes of Nercophagist, Obscura, and Alkaloid.

Tracklisting:

“The Great Designer”

“The Sun Eaters”

“The Symbolic Nature Of Terms”

“In The Glacier’s Eye”

“Dhaulagiri”

“Death And The Vast Nothing”

“The Fountain”

“Memento”

"The Great Designer":

“The Sun Eaters”: