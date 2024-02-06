HARDCORE SUPERSTAR Parts Ways With Drummer Adde

Drummer Magnus "Adde" Andreasson, who played drums for Hardcore Superstar from 1999 – 2024, has called it quits.

The Swedish rockers posted the following comment on social media:

"We are sorry to announce that Adde has made the decision to leave Hardcore Superstar to pursue other challenges. Our full statement is below but rest assured this is not the end, we’re working hard on new music and can’t wait to see you all at the upcoming shows.

Martin, Jocke & Vic"

In January 2024, Hardcore Superstar revealed the following:

"We have a big year ahead of us with multiple tours and festival appearances being lined up, as well as a new single and album in the works! First up we’re setting sail on the legendary Monsters of Rock Cruise out of Miami on March 2nd, then we come home for a headlining Swedish tour in anticipation of our first single scheduled for release in the Spring! More dates and announcements coming soon!!"